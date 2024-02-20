ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.85 million and $3.84 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 88,446,365.762 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.26497607 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,381,399.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

