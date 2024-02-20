AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

