AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 302,073 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 621.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 8,318,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,762,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

