Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,818 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Autoliv worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 65.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,184. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $113.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.