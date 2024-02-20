Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $112.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.18.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.