Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 3.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.45. 414,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,371. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

