Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Okta makes up 1.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of OKTA traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.62. 1,361,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

