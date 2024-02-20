Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.9% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,094,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,158. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

