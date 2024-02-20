Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

