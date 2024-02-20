Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

