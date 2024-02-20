Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.00 million.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after acquiring an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

