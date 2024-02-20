Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $11.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

