Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Nestlé by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 445,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,622. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

