Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 33,647 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,241. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

