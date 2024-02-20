Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 123,123 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 2,676,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,631,234. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.