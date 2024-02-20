Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cogent Communications worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,167.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

CCOI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

