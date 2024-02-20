Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 606,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.