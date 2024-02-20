Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 940,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,887,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EL traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. The company had a trading volume of 577,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

