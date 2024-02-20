Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

EMR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 510,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.