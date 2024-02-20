Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.38. The company had a trading volume of 247,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.