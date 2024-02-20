Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 225,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

