Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

CAT stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,493. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $334.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.