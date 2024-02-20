Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 474,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.24. 453,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,444. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

