Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,075,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 422.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 132,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 685,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after buying an additional 207,051 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,517,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

