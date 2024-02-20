Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 8th

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.33. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.