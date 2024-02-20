Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.13 and last traded at $156.13. Approximately 43,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 112,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

