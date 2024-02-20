Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 747.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,278,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

