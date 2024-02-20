Balentine LLC Invests $32,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.78. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.