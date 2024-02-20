Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

