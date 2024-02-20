Bank of Georgia Group’s (BGEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,900 ($74.29) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of BGEO stock remained flat at GBX 4,225 ($53.20) during trading on Tuesday. 83,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,826.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,577.43. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,218.14 ($27.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,360 ($54.90).

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.