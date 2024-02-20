Bank of Georgia Group’s (BGEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,900 ($74.29) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

Shares of BGEO stock remained flat at GBX 4,225 ($53.20) during trading on Tuesday. 83,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,826.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,577.43. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,218.14 ($27.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,360 ($54.90).

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

