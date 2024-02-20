Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 8.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.36% of Bank of Montreal worth $219,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.84. 222,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,709. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.