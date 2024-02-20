Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Acquires $11,259.45 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $11,259.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,874 shares in the company, valued at $776,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 2,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

