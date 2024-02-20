Barclays Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $170.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Shares of GPN opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

