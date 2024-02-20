Barclays Cuts Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MONY
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moneysupermarket.com Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.