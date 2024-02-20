Barclays Cuts Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) price objective for the company.

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.40 ($3.04). 1,061,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 261.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.99. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

