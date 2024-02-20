Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 8th

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

