Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.80

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 747169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

