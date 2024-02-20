Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXRX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

