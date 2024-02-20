Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $94,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,092. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.