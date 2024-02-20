Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 422784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.20 ($0.57).

Benchmark Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £340.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.05.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

