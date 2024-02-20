BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Declares Dividend of $0.72

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at GBX 2,331.50 ($29.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a market cap of £117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.41, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,496.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,392.86. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,803 ($35.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,325 ($29.27).

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

