Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $218.22. The company had a trading volume of 445,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,089. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.63 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $250.65. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

