Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.89 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.63 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

