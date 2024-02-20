Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

BHVN opened at $49.50 on Friday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

