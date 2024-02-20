Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.97

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.97 and last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 31225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

