Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Buys 4,016 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 7.2% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.49. The company had a trading volume of 304,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.