Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 13,474 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after buying an additional 3,711,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $274.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,436. The firm has a market cap of $504.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $281.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock valued at $23,395,328. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

