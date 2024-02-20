Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Sells 15,322 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 7.9% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 365,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 337,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,147. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $233.45. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

