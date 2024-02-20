Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

