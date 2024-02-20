Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,546,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,614.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.