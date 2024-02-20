Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,956 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

